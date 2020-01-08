‘Henderson best midfielder in the world in his position,’ says Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus

Jordan Henderson has been incredible recently, and while we’ve sung his praises from the rooftops, we haven’t gone as far as Jorge Jesus!

The Flamengo manager has made a big claim about Liverpool’s skipper, who was of course exceptional in the Club World Cup Final victory over his side.

“Henderson is the best midfielder in the world in his position. Jurgen never sacks him, but the two offensive midfielders, Keita and Wijnaldum, sometimes are replaced. The others players are always the same,” he said, reported in Goal.

While we can see supporters of our rivals scoffing at these claims, we think on the basis of this season, it’s not an unfair claim.

Hendo has proven he’s a superb passer, a great leader, a winner and someone who demands the ball and controls the game’s tempo.

Interestingly, we’d argue that his team-mate Fabinho is the best holding midfielder in the world – which is actually the position it looks like Jesus is assuming Henderson takes up.

He has been there recently in the Brazilian’s absence, but he may well revert to a box-to-box role now Fab is close to a return.

Either way, we have two players who can perform the deep-lying midfield role to a very high level.