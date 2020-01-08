LFC coach announces new role on Twitter, but promises to never help our rivals

Liverpool’s throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark is freelancing with Ajax right now – having perhaps explained all of his knowledge on the subject to our players already…

The Dane has explained how he’s still an employee of the club, but is currently helping the Dutch giants.

Interestingly, Gronnemark has claimed he will never work with any of our Premier League rivals – which we think is great.

YES… I'm in AJAX – No comments⚽️

YES… and still in LIVERPOOL 🔴

YES… I'm a Freelancer coaching GENT and other teams. Never coach direct rivals from my clubs.

See you 🖐🌞#throwincoach #Ajax #Liverpoolfc #kaagent pic.twitter.com/KtJz3x3myP — Thomas Gronnemark (@ThomasThrowin) January 7, 2020

Gronnemark’s arrival at Liverpool was met with groans from many and even mickey-taking from dinosaurs like Andy Gray – but if our results over the past year don’t demonstrate his success – nothing will!

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of marginal gains, and improving not only the length of our throw-ins, but also the decision-making aspect, was a smart idea.

Just look at Joe Gomez with the ball in his hand – Rory Delap Mark II!

We wish Gronnemark well in the Netherlands and hope to see him back on Merseyside soon.