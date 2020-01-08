LFC receive timely and brilliant triple injury boost before Spurs

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool injury crisis is starting to ease a little, it seems.

The Echo reported yesterday that Fabinho is back in training and is now an option for the Reds, while last night, both Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri were snapped alongside the rest of the Melwood group – as journalist Jack Sear mentions on Twitter.

Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri both returned to Liverpool full training today. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) January 7, 2020

James Milner pulled a hamstring against Everton last time out, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned via the subs bench, which is another timely boost.

With Naby Keita not yet ready to return, Klopp has Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Ox, Adam Lallana and Curtis Jones as options for three positions – which in our opinion – isn’t too shabby.

Nathaniel Clyne is a long-term absentee, but Dejan Lovren will hopefully be back before the end of the month – where he’ll likely find himself as our fourth choice CB again following the incredible recent form of Joe Gomez at the back.

If we can get to the end of January with our unbeaten Premier League record in tact, the title will surely be in touching distance.