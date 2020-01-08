Monterrey boss outrageously explains expletive-filled Klopp fight

We thought the Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed was a bit of a fool during our Club World Cup semi-final victory, and the Argentine has just confirmed it for us!

Mohamed has claimed Jurgen Klopp disrespected him during the game – in the same breath as explaining the horrible language he sent the way of the German.

Can he not see his hypocrisy…?

Both managers were booked in the feisty game, which saw Klopp pull a face at his opposite number for trying to get our players sent off.

Check out these quotes, Reds…

“What happened is that I was disrespected,” Mohamed told Enganche . “[Klopp] kept asking for yellow cards because he said we were hitting [Mohamed] Salah all the time. Then when I asked for a card to expel one of their players, he stuck his tongue out at me like a p*ssy.

“When I saw him, I laughed at first and then I got a little angry and rose to his bait – then my neighbourhood came out and I lost all elegance and composure.

“If I have to tell you what I said to him… I can’t even remember, because I thought if I swear at him in English I won’t be myself.

“So I think I said to him ‘Your f*cking mother’s c*nt, who have you been f*cking? Q****’.

“I went away because I never fight with the substitutes’ benches, but I went crazy because I felt he was trying to disrespect me.

“I don’t know if I reacted well or badly, but it came from inside.”

Liverpool beat Monterrey with a second-string side, although we had to rely on Roberto Firmino coming off the bench to get us the win!

And after hearing Mohamed’s comments, we’re mighty glad he did…

Liverpool went on to beat Flamengo in the Final, which provided us a great springboard for the rest of the festive period – in which we thrashed Leicester, beat Wolves and schooled Sheffield United.

Next up for the Reds is Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday.