(Video) Klopp slams media for lazy analysis of our youngsters

Jurgen Klopp has asked why journalists only ever ask questions about goal-scorers, often ignoring the best performers.

The boss was speaking after our victory over Everton on Sunday, in which a Curtis Jones goal confirmed the 1-0 win and our passage into the FA Cup 4th Round – where we’ll face Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.

“I cannot understand why no one asks me about Neco Williams, about Pedro Chirivella, about Yasser Larouci,” he said. “Is this the sign we want to give the boys, that you have to score otherwise we ignore you?”

It’s a fair point – but no Liverpool fan let the performance of the many exceptional U23 players go under the radar from the weekend…

They were exceptional and we’ve been shouting it from the rooftops ever since!

Due to our fairly kind draw, we think they’ll get another opportunity at the end of the month to show what they can do, as well.