(Video) Sadio Mane’s African POTY acceptance speech is a thing of beauty

Sadio Mane was crowned Africa’s best player of 2019 last night at a ceremony in Egypt, taking the gong from Mo Salah, who has won it the past two years.

And he was at his humble best during his acceptance speech, telling the watching world how he prefers playing football to speaking in front of millions!

Mane went on to thank his family, his team-mates, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s fans – with a huge smile on his face throughout.

He’s a jaw-dropping footballer, but he’s maybe even a better person – which is saying something!

