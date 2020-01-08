(Video) Senegal’s reaction to Sadio Mane’s African Player of the Year award is pure limbs

Last night, Sadio Mane was crowned African Player of the Year for 2019 – and rightly so!

Liverpool’s no.10 enjoyed a phenomenal individual calendar year, scoring a hatful of goals for us in a Champions League winning campaign and leading his country to the AFCON Final.

In the clip below, you’ll see hundreds of Senegalese fans reacting to the announcement – and it’s fair to say they’re pretty pleased for their countryman.

Mane is one of the world’s very best footballers and it’s fantastic to see him recognised as such.

Here’s to many more individual, but more importantly, team awards for Sadio soon!