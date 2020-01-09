Bobby Duncan sacks the agent that forced his move to Fiorentina

We hate to say we told you so…

Former Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan has ‘ditched’ agent Saif Rubie, claim the Echo.

In the summer, there was a huge fallout between Liverpool, Duncan and Rubie, with the latter accusing the club of negatively affecting his client’s mental health in some outrageously inflammatory tweets.

There was a big online spat with Jamie Carragher – and Rubie actually received a ban from working as an agent as a result of his terrible conduct.

Now, Duncan, who hasn’t made a single appearance for Fiorentina – has a new agent – Sascha Breese, who according to the Echo’s report, will try to find the Scouser a loan spell and first-team minutes.

Duncan’s last youth goal for Fiorentina came back in October, so it’s fair to say his move to Italy to enhance his career has endured a slow start.

What’s sad about the situation is that Duncan would’ve no doubt made appearances for Liverpool this term. Against MK Dons, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton we’ve played the kids – with 16-year-old Harvey Elliott stepping out for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team on five occasions already.

Duncan didn’t remain patient though, and burned his bridges with us in the process – although we blame Rubie almost entirely and not an impressionable 18-year-old.