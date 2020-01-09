Everton DoF Marcel Brands held meeting with angry fans at training ground after LFC defeat

Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands has reportedly held a meeting with some angry fans who turned up at the club’s training ground to confront the players.

Director of football Marcel Brands held a meeting with angry Everton fans who turned up at the training ground on Monday to confront players in aftermath of Liverpool defeat. More at @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 8, 2020

This was seemingly a retaliation to the embarrassing 1-0 loss to what was effectively Liverpool’s U23 side, but shows deep rooted problems at the club.

It’s still the beginning of the new era for the Blues with Carlo Ancelotti – a manager who frankly can do better than working with the Goodison Park club.

This type of a reaction from fans is embarrassing, to be honest. I really do understand the frustrations the Blues are feeling at the minute.

Their exit from the FA Cup effectively confirms yet another year without silverware for our rivals, but that’s not what this season is about.

Ancelotti coming in can be a springboard for the Blues to a more successful future over the next few years, but turning up to the training ground, looking to argue with the players, isn’t a good look.

It shows passion, that’s for sure, but it also shows a lack of respect for the players and pretty much any other official at the club. Fair play to Brands for taking the time to chat to the angry fans, to be fair.