Firmino vacates his dressing room spot to accommodate Minamino

In an attempt to ease Takumi Minamino into the first-team environment, Liverpool have slotted the Japanese’s locker-room position between Sadio Mane and Naby Keita – which was previously occupied by Roberto Firmino.

This is according to the Daily Star, who remind us that Taki used to be team-mates with Keita at Rb Salzburg, which is also of course a former club of Mane’s.

Bobby has been with us since 2015 and we’re not sure he’ll mind where he sits!

Minamino has played just once so far, in the Merseyside Derby against Everton – and we were suitably impressed with what he offered.

Our new no.18 found pockets of space in the final third, used the ball smartly and had a great opportunity to score, but his header went wide.

We reckon Minamino will drop to the bench for the Spurs game this Saturday, but he’ll provide us a great option as a sub if we need some added creativity later on, or if Jurgen Klopp wants to give one of the regular front-three a rest.