Gerrard wants to manage LFC – but claims he’d turn down Reds if he wasn’t experienced enough

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted that he dreams of managing the Reds one day, but claims that a lack of experience may stand in the way of that.

The former skipper admits that he will make mistakes with Rangers, and may have to manage elsewhere, before he’d consider himself suitable to even be considered for the Anfield hot seat.

Gerrard also admitted that he had to think long and hard about whether he should even take the job at the Ibrox, after just one year in charge of Liverpool’s U18s.

Speaking to long-time team-mate Jamie Carragher on the Greatest Game podcast, Gerrard said of his inexperience: “It was a concern.

“And I think everyone knew – the media, everyone at Rangers and me going in – that there is going to have to be an element of learning on the job. Even now I’m going to make mistakes, I will still make mistakes.

“But you can’t fast-forward experience, you can’t shortcut it, it just comes in time. My concern when the Rangers offer came was if I stay at Liverpool maybe that might not come and maybe that is the one that I need.

“I am mature enough to know that I have to be ready for the Liverpool job. Just by Jurgen saying it, it’s very flattering because of who he is, and there is a lot of people out there that naturally think that if Jurgen goes in a year or two’s time, I am next.

“I don’t. If I got offered it, it’s a completely different ball game because you are getting offered the Liverpool job. But sitting here where I am now, doing what I am doing, I am fine. I am calm and happy.

There has been chat about Gerrard taking over from Jurgen Klopp, when the time is right, and now they’ve both agreed deals at their current clubs until 2025. Coincidence? Maybe, but it remains to be seen if Stevie will have enough experience in five years.

But, for now at least, we can rest assured knowing that the club is in safe hands with Jurgen and his assistants.

The new deal he signed at the tail end of last year is a positive step for the Reds – the club has not only safeguarded its short-term future, but also it’s long-term by tying down the world’s best manager.