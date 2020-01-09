Jordon Ibe could provide Liverpool another cash boost this month despite failed Bournemouth stint

It sadly hasn’t worked out for Jordon Ibe at Bournemouth.

The winger, once rated as the next Raheem Sterling, simply hasn’t fulfilled his potential on the south coast and Eddie Howe has barely used him this term.

In fact, he’s made just two Premier League appearances all campaign.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season, which means the Cherries are looking to cash in on him this month, according to Sky Sports.

This would mean they’ll get a fee instead of losing Ibe on a Bosman in the summer.

Liverpool though, when selling Ibe in 2016, inserted a sell-on fee into the deal – so whatever Bournemouth receive for the attacker, who is being considered by Crystal Palace, say the Echo, there’ll be a percentage of the fee heading our way.

Many Reds were a little worried when we allowed Ibe an exit, due to his clearly extravagant talent, but it’s proven to be another piece of exceptional business by Michael Edwards.

Bournemouth have paid us fees of £20m (Dom Solanke), £2.4m (Harry Wilson on loan), £16m (Ibe) and £6m (Brad Smith) since 2016 according to Transfermarkt.