Liam Millar returns to Liverpool after Kilmarnock loan is cut short

Young Liverpool striker Liam Millar has returned to Merseyside, after a spell on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock.

The Killie had the Canadian born forward on loan before, and their efforts to secure him again shows what kind of an impact he made north of the border.

But after one goal in 22 appearance for the SPL side, both clubs decided it would be best to end the loan a bit earlier and Millar has now made his way back to Liverpool.

Don’t let that fool you though into thinking he was useless in front of goal, the forward was often used on the flanks for the Killie.

It’s good timing for the forward, as Rhian Brewster hasn’t long had his move to Championship side Swansea City go through.

That being said, he is out of contract in the summer, and the Reds won’t be wanting to lose him on a free so he may be quickly moved on this month.

It’s even possible that an offer has arrived at Melwood that Liverpool are interested in and that’s why he’s back from Scotland early – but that is purely speculation!

Either way, hopefully the lad lands on his feet in 2020.