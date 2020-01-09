Liverpool linked with move for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Liverpool have intriguingly been linked with a move for Sevilla and Brazil defender Diego Carlos. According to GOAL, Takumi Minamino may not be the only player we sign this month.

The report goes on to say that Carlos is viewed as the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. and at 26 years of age, you’d expect us to be digging for gold.

This does come as a surprise though, with the brilliance of Joel Matip and the clear potential of the exciting Joe Gomez, I’m not sure I buy this story.

If it was a case of purely replacing Dejan Lovren, I’d get it. I’d even understand if we didn’t have a young option like Gomez in the squad, but we do.

It just seems a little fishy. But that’s not to say that Carlos isn’t a fantastic footballer, because he is. As per the same GOAL report, the Sevilla man has a release clause of around £64milllion

It is thought that Real Madrid see Carlos as a long-term replacement for captain Sergio Ramos – interestingly, signed from Sevilla back in the day too.

Also on Liverpool’s list – and you can read about that here – are Leon Bailey, Joe Gelhardt and Sandro Tonali.