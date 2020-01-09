Liverpool offload Brazilian for £3.2m and insert smart clause into deal with Edwards striking again

Liverpool have sold Allan to Atletico Mineiro.

The Brazilian club confirmed the permanent deal on Twitter, which you can see below:

📄✍🏾 ALLAN É GALO DOIDO! O #Galo confirma a contratação do meio-campista Allan, junto ao Liverpool, da Inglaterra. Destaque no Brasileirão 2019 pelo alto número de passes certos, o jogador assina com o Atlético até dezembro de 2023. pic.twitter.com/H9tKoim6lE — Atlético (@Atletico) January 9, 2020

The midfielder never made a first-team appearance for the Reds, largely due to issues with his work-permit, which restricted him from playing for an English side.

We sent him on six different loan spells, but he’s now back in his homeland after stagnating in terms of his development over the past few years.

According to the Echo, the deal is worth £3.2m, which gives us a tidy profit on a player who’s never even been in contention to represent us.

This again is clever from Michael Edwards – as is the 10% sell-on fee we’ve also agreed meaning that if Allan shines in Brazil – we’ll get an extra financial boost in the future.

As for the player, we simply wish him the very best. He’s a technically astute footballer who Jurgen Klopp rated highly when he first saw him.

Let’s hope he fulfils his talent and returns to Europe a better player.