Liverpool prepared for Karius return as Besiktas struggle to afford him

Liverpool are prepared to receive Loris Karius back in the summer, as it seems that Besiktas aren’t going to be able to afford to make the move permanent.

That is according to Turkish-Football who also claim that the Black Eagles do have an option to make the deal permanent, but aren’t yet sure if they will.

The clause talked about in the aforementioned article suggests a transfer fee of around £6million they’d have to pay to keep Karius on a permanent basis.

It’d be a shame if Besiktas didn’t pick him up, to be honest, as Karius has established himself at the Turkish club, and it wouldn’t be ideal for him to now try to settle somewhere else again.

Even if that means at Anfield – it’s a difference place now than it was two years ago. In this case, we’ll have to advertise the stopper elsewhere, unless he can be convinced to stay.

Undoubtedly there are a number of Bundesliga clubs that would take the former Mainz man off our hands – he was voted the second-best goalkeeper in the league (ranking behind only Manuel Neuer) in 2016.

Either way, it’s a shame that the German’s life is going to be shook up again soon.