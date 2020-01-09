Maguire to miss LFC game; Three of United’s best players now absent for Anfield trip

The most expensive defender in the world, Harry Maguire, looks set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Anfield next weekend through an injury.

The England international has torn his hip muscle, and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out, but the Liverpool game doesn’t seem likely now.

The loss of Maguire for United likely means they’ll be without three of their best players, in the centre-half, Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba, as per the Telegraph.

It’s never right to celebrate any players getting injuries, but their absence will surely give the Reds an advantage over the only team to take points off us this season.

Maguire picked up the injury during our rival’s 3-1 loss in the League Cup to their enemies Manchester City, in what was a star studded affair for the tournament.

The defender looked to be in a great deal of discomfort as he was withdrawn from the feisty game.

We face off against them at Anfield on the 19th of January in what will hopefully be revenge for them keeping us at bay at Old Trafford.

It’s a shame Maguire probably won’t be there because I like to face sides when they’re full prepared – and we just beat them anyway!