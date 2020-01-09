Many Liverpool fans pour on Twitter to cite insanely low net-spend following latest clever sale

In less than five years, Liverpool have gone from eighth place in the Premier League and a mile away from the top European clubs, with no pulling power in the transfer market, to being the best team in the world – with a net spend that equates to a club fighting relegation.

The figures on Transfermarkt show that since Jurgen Klopp took over in October 2015, the club has only spent around £67m when including sales…

That is simply astonishing. Pep Guardiola has also created a brilliant football team, but he’s done on it on the back of a squad already filled with superstars and a mammoth spend bigger than anything ever seen in club football.

Today, Liverpool sold Allan to Atletico Mineiro, and somehow made a profit on him despite the fact he never played a minute of football for us [Echo].

Under Michael Edwards and Klopp, we’ve also made money on the likes of Danny Ward, Dom Solanke, Ryan Kent, Mamadou Sakho and Kevin Stewart to name but a few.

It truly is an incredibly smart way to run a club, when you consider the world-class players that have arrived in their place!

 

 

