Marketing expert believes massive LFC & Nike deal can earn 3x what’s expected

Liverpool recently confirmed the deal with Nike for the American firm to manufacturer our kits from next season and onward.

The deal is expected to be huge, even for two organisations that are used to turning over a lot of money each year, and the latest predictions will have the suits at Anfield and Nike rubbing their hands together.

It had been reported that the Reds could turnover £30million per season with Nike’s distribution, but that included a factor of 20% in royalties.

A new estimation from a sports marketing expert believes that Nike and the Reds could triple those numbers! Alan Seymour told the Evening Standard that working with Nike will be huge for Liverpool.

“You cannot understate just the sheer opportunity that will come from being associated with this brand and I think all of those things will add attractiveness,” he said.

“The deal that Liverpool have done with Nike is a brilliant starting point, it will evolve from there and there will be lots of things that happen alongside it.

“Yes, there’s a base figure just to have your name alongside it, but all of the partners, all of the players in this – and there are a lot of them – that’s the [crucial part]. It’s very, very well thought out, like everything Liverpool do.

“So it will be all about the associations with other celebrities, the pull of Nike as a brand, and all the other iconic people, then it’s about the merchandising, the sales potential.

“We’re led to believe that the commission is going to be up to about 20 per cent so, in terms of actual value, when you equate and add in the way it’s been structured… when you start to add all these things together then we’re talking, I would suggest, in excess of £80m and upwards to the £100m value.”

Of course, this is all hypothetical, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool and Nike will be able to triple what had been spoken about in court.

You’d have to feel that if Liverpool were so confident of Nike’s ability to cause such a hike in sales of merchandise, the they’d have used it against New Balance.

There is no denying that Nike are a lot more recognisable than New Balance, though, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out and if Mr Seymour is right!