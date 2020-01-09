Twitter rumours from Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: Suarez asked to be subbed, Lenglet went for awful Rakitic & Pique refused tactics

We will never tire of discussing Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona from Anfield last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were 3-0 down following the first-leg, but somehow managed to turn the deficit around thanks to a brace apiece for Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum.

According to Twitter rumours, Carlos Alena, who was on the bench and unused on the night, has discussed what really on in the dressing room that night. Apparently, it was in tatters from before the game even started due to arguments regarding the tactics Ernesto Valverde wanted to use.

The claims suggest Gerard Pique thought a slow, boring game would be suicide at Anfield, and he would’ve been correct – with Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal joining in the protest at half-time.

According to the rumours, Luis Suarez even asked to be subbed for Malcom to provide the team a counter-attacking threat, but Valverde refused!

(This sounds a little fish to us – can you really imagine Suarez asking to be subbed in a must-win game?!)

The quotes in the tweet below are not directly attributed to Alena, but are reported to have been what he said in a conversation to a journalist by Mundo Deportivo.