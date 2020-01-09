(Video) Crystal Palace almost signed Virgil van Dijk for £6m but believed he was too slow – Warnock

Neil Warnock has claimed that he almost signed Virgil van Dijk for Crystal Palace, but was told he wasn’t worth £6million because he was too slow.

The centre back is, in fact, one of the most athletic defensive players in the game and often out-paces forwards for the ball. He was also told that van Dijk was too comfortable in Scotland, implying that he may have found his level.

Warnock may get stick from time to time, but if he’s telling the truth about trying to sign the big man before Southampton got there then fair play!

Take a watch of the video below (via talkSPORT):