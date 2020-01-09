(Video) Holgate & Coleman fight with Liverpool fans as they walk off Anfield turf

Everton lost to Liverpool’s kids on Sunday night in the FA Cup – and deservedly so…

Our rivals were atrociously poor at Anfield, and Curtis Jones’ stunner won the game and our passage into the Fourth Round.

And now, footage has emerged of Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate giving it to Liverpool fans as they walked down the tunnel following yet another Merseyside Derby loss!

In the video, you can see Coleman repeatedly asking someone what they said, before Holgate comes in with a volley of rubbish – before security lead both away.

It really was a horrific night for the Ev!