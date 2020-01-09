(Video) “I am not a king”: Humble Sadio Mane takes throne as Africa’s best player

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was crowned Africa’s Player of the Year earlier this week, beating AFCON winner Riyad Mahrez and team-mate Mo Salah to the mantle.

It’s thoroughly deserved by the Senegalese star who has been second to absolutely nobody when it comes to African players in the world of football for 2019.

As part of the celebrations, Mane was to take a seat on a throne and have his photo taken with the Player of the Year trophy.

Someone behind the cameras shouted “the king” at Sadio, but he quipped back “I’m not a king,” as he is the most humble footballer around.

Take a watch of the video below (via FIFPro):