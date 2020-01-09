(Video) Klopp calls Trent & Robbo “idiots” in funny training clip at Melwood

Jurgen Klopp seems like an easy going guy, but to be so good at his job there are times when he needs to be tough.

He can’t just let our players run around and do whatever they want, but I feel as if he does give them some leeway in training because of how hard he pushes them.

And a new clip that has emerged on social media seems to prove that point. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were playing around in training.

The full backs were kicking the ball up to each other, until the boss reminded them that today is a recovery day, and they shouldn’t be over-exerting themselves.

It’s funny to hear the boss acting like a father to the squad like this, but honestly it’s not a surprise.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):