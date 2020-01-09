(Video) Minamino & Henderson battle it in Lijnders’ Melwood touch challenge

It’s great to see that Takumi Minamino has already settled in well to the group following his January transfer from Rb Salzburg.

Roberto Firmino has given him his spot in the dressing room and he’s enjoyed a debut Merseyside Derby victory to boot.

In this training clip, you can see him having a ball with Jordan Henderson, if you skip to around 5:45.

The game, a favourite of Pep Lijnders, involves two players calling out a number of touches their opponent has to take, all while keeping the ball in the air.

This keeps not only their touch sharp, but their decision making skills – and it takes place in most Melwood sessions!

If you want more of this excellent training footage, sign up to LFCTVGO – you also get the U23 matches and full match replays – it’s well worth it.