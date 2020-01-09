(Video) Robertson’s crossing masterclass is very eye-opening

Andy Robertson is maybe the best deep crosser of a ball from the left-hand side in the Premier League.

For Liverpool, the Scot curls in beauties for the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah regularly – and has now given a tutorial in the tactics and technique behind his wonderful skill.

Robbo has explained how he’s normally looking for one of these two – which makes sense – as Sadio Mane is usually on the left flank with him.

He also claimed how is best ever assist was against Spurs last term, when Firmino headed in a simply outrageous delivery.