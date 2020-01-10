Emre Can will refuse Manchester United switch in respect of Liverpool fans

Emre Can has decided to reject any potential switch to Manchester United due to his former Anfield allegiance.

This is according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, translated by the Daily Mail.

The German departed on a Bosman in 2018, missing our Champions League winning season and this term’s pursuit of Premier League glory to sit on Juventus’s bench.

His decision to exit benefited Liverpool, as it meant we bought Fabinho, but we can imagine there is some regret on the part of Can considering how things turned out…

But if this report is correct, our respect for the midfielder has increased tenfold.

In fairness, it does also say that Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and PSG are keen on Can – so perhaps he’s just making a smart footballing decision and winning some points with us in the process!

We have no ill feelings towards Can. He gave his all while on Merseyside, right up until his departure.

He was within his right to leave and try out Serie A – and as previously mentioned – his exit only benefited us.

So we hope he makes a good choice and gets playing football again.