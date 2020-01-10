Gerrard says his ideal position in modern football would be on the right of midfield in a 4-3-3

If you haven’t already listened to Jamie Carragher’s podcast with Steven Gerrard, you really should.

The pair talk candidly about football, life and Gerrard’s time at Liverpool.

In fact, it’s maybe the most honest we’ve seen him in an interview – it feels like he’s in the pub, chatting with an old friend.

Carra spoke a lot with his former skipper about his ideal position, with Gerrard infamously deployed in countless roles for club and country throughout his career – right-back, central midfield, right-midfield, no10 and anchorman – not to mention the left-wing which happened with England.

“If you’re playing a 4-3-3, you’d have a sitter – and then me to the right-hand side,” Gerrard said, when asked about his ideal role in modern football.

“I’d have also liked to have learned the no.10 position a lot younger…”

Stevie also labelled the manner in which various managers told him they were using him in different roles for his development as “b*llocks,” which we particularly enjoyed!

Gerrard was arguably the best midfielder of his generation, but imagine what he could have achieved if his Liverpool team-mates were always up to scratch and he’d been used as a roaming no.8 from Day One?