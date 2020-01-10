(Image) Naby Keita’s insane stats graph from this season makes injuries all the more frustrating

Now, before everyone loses the plot, we’re aware that this is a very small sample size and actually one that is too small to gauge a proper analysis with.

As the excellent Stats Bomb point out, Naby Keita has only completed 2.5 90 minutes in the Premier League this term…

But in that time, the Guinean has been extraordinary, as the below graph indicates.

Usually, an average player would hit the halfway mark in every column – but Keita has excelled at literally everything!

Best midfielder* in the world? You decide. *who has only played 2.5 90s in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/cmzi8DcF3v — StatsBomb (@StatsBomb) January 9, 2020

Sadly though, our no.8 is currently unavailable after pulling his groin while warming up before the match v Sheffield United on January 2.

Innocuous injuries like this have been synonymous of Keita’s time in England, which has stopped him from showing us any consistency, primarily because Jurgen Klopp has has to be so cautious with his minutes.

Our hopes for Keita are high, but only if he manages to put these injury woes behind him.

He’s such a good footballer, it would be a travesty if he wasn’t able to fulfil his talent.