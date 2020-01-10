Klopp dares Mourinho not to park the bus v Liverpool…

Jurgen Klopp has goaded Jose Mourinho into playing attacking football on Saturday night at the Tottenham Stadium.

The two managers have a long history, but this is the first time the two have faced each other since the Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United and took charge of Tottenham.

Liverpool have won 19 of 20 games this season in the Premier League, while Spurs are struggling – without injured skipper Harry Kane and in sixth place after two losses and a draw in their past five fixtures.

As a result, we’re favourites, and Klopp is worried Mourinho may do his usual Park the Bus job which happens almost every time he comes up against Liverpool.

“Very good organised side, putting emphasis on defending. The team is too good technically to only do that. They have a lot of players in midfield who can create situations,” he told today’s press-conference, cited by Football365.

“It’s a home game for them, that usually they would try and create and get a result. We cannot be sure what they will do but we can think about what he (Mourinho) did against us at Manchester United.

“We want to be unpredictable so we have to be unpredictable in this game.

“We have to make things that they cannot prepare for.”

Despite Klopp’s claim that he wants to be unpredictable, we can’t see anything other than our usual 4-3-3 – with the regular back-four, the regular front-three and both Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum guaranteed to start in the middle.

The only spot for contention is who will join them centrally, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner or perhaps Takumi Minamino (as a surprise option) joining them.