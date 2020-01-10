Klopp incredibly names seven positions Minamino can play in

Takumi Minamino may be Liverpool’s most versatile footballer!

And that’s saying something considering we’ve got Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner on the books…

In his press-conference today, Jurgen Klopp named seven different roles his new Japanese star can play: no.10, second striker, false-nine, left-wing, right-wing, centre-forward and box to box midfielder.

Dave Maddock of the Mirror tweeted the quotes:

Klopp says Minamino can play in so many positions, "as a 10, as a second striker and a false nine, both wings, for Japan the only striker"…and also a box to box midfielder. So he's a bit versatile then. Could be useful in the second half of the season….#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 10, 2020

On his debut, Taki played as a false-9, but going forward he could be used anywhere – which is great.

Klopp also hinted in his presser that it’s easier to come into the side from a defensive point of view in central positions, so it might be a while before he’s used on the wing.

But we reckon the most difficult position in terms of defensive demands is the no.8, actually, as whoever plays here has to cover for Trent and Andy Robertson.

So for now – it looks likely that Minamino will either be a false-9 or a no.10 if Klopp uses the 4-2-3-1 he occasionally chooses to.