Klopp tells journalists to ‘Google’ Mourinho’s playing position: ‘Was it goalkeeper?’

Jurgen Klopp was in typically relaxed mood today during his press-conference before Liverpool’s game with Spurs on Saturday evening.

The German will be coming up against his old adversary Jose Mourinho, who has endured a difficult few weeks with the north Londoners, having taken over from Mauricio Pochettino in December.

Klopp though isn’t feeling the pressure of the title race just yet, which is fair enough considering our unbeaten start and 13 point lead.

Liverpool’s manager was asking journalists about Mourinho, and what position Jose played in his younger days.

The Portuguese only played at an average level professionally, and just for seven years due to injury – but was a midfielder – unlike Klopp’s prediction of goalkeeper!

David Maddock of the Mirror tweeted the quotes this afternoon:

Klopp wants to know what position Mourinho played in during his brief football career. "Was it goalkeeper?" It was so undistinguished no one knows. His response? "Google it!" Press officer: "We don't have time". Jurgen: "I've got time…google it!!!" #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 10, 2020

Mourinho, strangely, was very complimentary of Klopp when asked about Liverpool in his own press-conference, declaring the Reds as the best team in the world.

He always has an ulterior motive, of course, but it’s still nice to hear the words out of his mouth!