Naby Keita injury update: Klopp confirms no.8 not close amid growing concerns

Naby Keita will miss Liverpool’s game with Spurs this Saturday, but also next weekend’s fixture with Manchester United.

This was confirmed by Jurgen Klopp during today’s press-conference (via the official website).

“We really don’t have to put a timeframe on it, because we don’t know it exactly,” he said.

“We will see, we are open whenever they want to join us again, when the medical department gives us the green light!

“But for sure not for this weekend, not for in the week, but then we will see.”

Keita was due to start the January 2 game with Sheffield United, but he pulled his groin in the warmup and hasn’t trained since.

The Guinean’s injuries always seem to keep him out for a few weeks, which is very frustrating considering how well he’s played this term when fit.

In the Premier League, he’s put in sensational performances against Bournemouth and Leicester, and shone in the Club World Cup, too – but we’re now not sure we’ll see him again this January.

Thankfully Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned and Fabinho will start full training next week – which will give the boss more options – with James Milner also unavailable with a hamstring problem.

Versus Spurs, we reckon Klopp will field Jordan Henderson as the holding midfielder, with Gini Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana either side – with Ox an option from the bench.