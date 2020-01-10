(Video) Van Dijk teases Matip for centre-back’s new bearded look

Virgil van Dijk noticed his central defensive pal Joel Matip sporting a new look on his return to training today!

It turns out the Cameroonian has been growing himself a goatee during his time on the sidelines – and it looks like he might get a bit of stick for it at Melwood – based on the video below from LFCTV!

In it, you can see Virgil van Dijk having a laugh with (or at?) the 28-year-old…

Matip is in full training after a very long lay off, but we don’t expect to see him alongside van Dijk in the team while Joe Gomez is performing at such a high level.

Still, it’s a fantastic option for Jurgen Klopp to have, with the Reds still in three competitions.