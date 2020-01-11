Bitter ESPN journo embarrasses himself with latest ‘LiVARpool’ shout – opinion

Alright – it’s time to stop. It’s time to stop taking a look at what the table would look like if X, Y or Z wasn’t the case, just because Liverpool are at the top.

I understand it’s hard for some people to see the Reds flying so high, but it has very little to do with VAR’s introduction.

The officials simply aren’t playing into our hand, and it’s absolutely ludicrous to suggest so. VAR, as flawed as it is, is the closest we can get to the most fair version of football.

But that isn’t enough for some people. Yes – some tweaks need to be made, and perhaps referees need to take a look at the monitor themselves more often, but it’s better than teams losing unfairly.

ESPN writer Alex Shaw has shared a piece by one of his colleagues in which he explains what the Premier League table would look like without VAR.

It really is Livarpool. There would be a title race this season without VAR. Great idea and piece by @DaleJohnsonESPN which has been picked up a lot elsewhere…https://t.co/haLaIthsxY — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) January 10, 2020

It’s a fun enough idea, but when people – like Alex – use stuff like this to discredit what the Reds are doing, then it’s taking it a step too far.

To be fair, it’s a little dramatic to say a seven point lead with a game in hand is the title race “ON”, but maybe that’s just me.

To make matters worse, the ESPN man can’t even claim it’s all tongue in cheek as he seemingly supported the idea of mistakes being a part of the game because “nobody is perfect”.

I really don’t care when wrong decisions are made. People make mistakes. Nothing is perfect. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) January 10, 2020

Even if this turns out to be a cheeky joke to garner attention for the article in the Tweet, it’s just another example of ‘the media’ doing their best to take the shine off what could be Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years.