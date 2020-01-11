LFC starlet Larouci gets France U19 call up after making first team debut in FA Cup

Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci has been called up to France’s U19 squad for the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers, shortly after making his first team debut against Everton in the FA Cup.

A week after making his first team debut for Liverpool, 19-year old left-back Yasser Larouci, born in Algeria, has been called up to the France U19 national team for a 4-day training camp in preparation for the 2020 Euro U20 qualifiers pic.twitter.com/RdG9F5WAtt — DZfoot English 🇩🇿 (@DZfoot_EN) January 10, 2020

The teenager came on in the opening stages to replace James Milner, and the Reds went on to keep a clean sheet against their bitter rivals.

I bet the Larouci household is absolutely buzzing right now, and so it should be – you only get to where the young lad is by working hard.

With the development of the full-back seemingly picking up pace, he could find himself with a smattering of opportunities soon as we’re not stacked at left-back.

Liverpool put out a very youthful side against Everton in the Cup, and they didn’t really look a beat off the Blues’ full strength Premier League XI.

The Reds took the lead just after the hour mark with a wonderful long range effort from local lad Curtis Jones.

It was particularly beautiful, as Everonians like to think of themselves as the team that produce more professional Scouse footballers, but one of the best in the business knocked them out of the Cup while – the best – Trent Alexander-Arnold was able to watch on from the side.