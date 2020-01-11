Liverpool predicted XI v. Spurs – Reds to go strong with big rotation against Mourinho

Liverpool managed to defeat bitter rivals Everton with mainly the U23s’ squad, with a smattering of fringe senior players, and that means the starting XI have been given a vital rest.

This is especially important as our game this weekend is against Champions League finalists Spurs – and we are going to need to be at our best.

We beat them in the reverse fixture at Anfield, but the Londoners will be desperate to do us some damage this weekend.

Only Joe Gomez was used from the typical starting XI against Everton so I’m expecting a strong team against Spurs.

In goal, it’ll be a return for star man Alisson – he’ll likely have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

I’d suggest Dejan Lovren or Joel Matip start ahead of Gomez, but I think the Spurs games comes too soon for them.

In midfield, I’m expecting Jordan Henderson to reclaim the armband and start alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

I think this would have been the perfect game for James Milner, but his appearance in the FA Cup suggested otherwise and his injury now means he won’t take part.

Up top, we’ll have Mohamed Salah, newly crowned 2019 African player of the year Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino,