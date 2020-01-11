Liverpool want to sign an attacking player in the summer – Pearce

Even after signing Takumi Minamino, Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing another attacking player into the fold at Anfield.

But fans will have to wait until the summer to see who this player may turn out to be. Odds are that Jurgen Klopp has a few ideas, but gone are the days of every man and his dog knowing what the Reds are up to behind closed doors.

This news comes from the very reliable James Pearce (via The Athletic) who says that Liverpool are wanting to add depth further than just that of the Minamino.

It’s purely speculation, but perhaps we could be taking a look at Timo Werner, who is recently said to have been put off a move to Liverpool, or do we even dream about someone like Kylian Mbappe?

It’s likely that we’re also looking at players like James Maddison and Emi Buendia from Norwich, but they won’t be much of an upgrade on Xherdan Shaqiri.

There have also been rumours of Ousmane Dembele floating around – perhaps he’s a target, but his inflated price would surely put the Reds off.