(Video) Firmino brings back ‘no-look’ celebration v. Spurs

Roberto Firmino was the difference in the first half as Liverpool led Spurs 1-0, thanks to a tidy assist by team-mate Mohamed Salah.
The Brazilian picked up the ball, and created a nice pocket of space on the left, before he was able put his foot through it and give Paulo Gazzaniga no chance in goal.
MORE: (Video) Firmino crashes Mourinho’s bus with deft touch & powerful finish v. Spurs
The Brazilian brought back his famous ‘no-look’ celebration against the Londoners – Spurs being the team that he suffered that eye injury against.
Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 0:12 for just the celebration:
"That is what world-class looks like!" 🌟
Liverpool have been knocking at the door and Firmino smashes it down! 🚪💥
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 11, 2020
