(Video) Firmino brings back ‘no-look’ celebration v. Spurs

Roberto Firmino was the difference in the first half as Liverpool led Spurs 1-0, thanks to a tidy assist by team-mate Mohamed Salah.

The Brazilian picked up the ball, and created a nice pocket of space on the left, before he was able put his foot through it and give Paulo Gazzaniga no chance in goal.

The Brazilian brought back his famous ‘no-look’ celebration against the Londoners – Spurs being the team that he suffered that eye injury against.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 0:12 for just the celebration: