(Video) Firmino crashes Mourinho’s bus with deft touch & powerful finish v. Spurs

Liverpool had to wait until after half an hour to break the deadlock against a very defensive Spurs side, which is typical of Jose Mourinho.

Jordan Henderson showed some dedication to get the ball forward to Mohamed Salah who managed to find Roberto Firmino to his right.

The Brazilian picked up the ball and with a clever deft touch he created some space to line a shot up.

With his weaker left foot, he leathered the ball and Spurs’ Paulo Gazzaniga had no chance of stopping it, as it found it’s way into the far side of the net.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):