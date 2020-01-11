(Video) Mourinho says nobody believes Spurs can beat Liverpool – apart from two people

Jose Mourinho is very aware that Spurs are not in the best of positions as they host Liverpool this weekend – a team who have dropped two points all season.

I think sometimes, as fans, we can’t believe how well we’re playing. We just won’t allow ourselves to genuinely believe that we’ll probably brush teams aside.

But Mourinho believes that everyone thinks Spurs will suffer a defeat this weekend, and joked that there are only “two people” in the room that think they can win.

And that would be himself and his colleague – but he tells anyone who doesn’t believe to get out of the room – honestly, it’s great to see this kind of spirit in the game!

Take a watch of the video below (via PA Sport):