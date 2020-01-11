(Video) Virgil van Dijk copies Firmino’s kung fu kick celebration as Brazilian bags

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have had a thing for a while now that they’ll copy each other’s goal celebrations, and now it appears big man Virgil van Dijk wants a piece of the action…
The centre-half joined the team in celebrating Bobby’s goal against Spurs in the first half, after a lovely finish by the Brazilian.
Virgil’s celebration of Bobby’s goal is just another example of how much these lads love playing together – and it’s boss!
Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):
Our players are actually mad crazy 😅 🥋 pic.twitter.com/2mirbl2Gil
— 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) January 11, 2020
