(Video) Virgil van Dijk copies Firmino’s kung fu kick celebration as Brazilian bags

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have had a thing for a while now that they’ll copy each other’s goal celebrations, and now it appears big man Virgil van Dijk wants a piece of the action…

The centre-half joined the team in celebrating Bobby’s goal against Spurs in the first half, after a lovely finish by the Brazilian.

MORE: (Video) Firmino crashes Mourinho’s bus with deft touch & powerful finish v. Spurs

Virgil’s celebration of Bobby’s goal is just another example of how much these lads love playing together – and it’s boss!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

