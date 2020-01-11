(Video) Virgil van Dijk pulls off brilliant clutch tackle to stop near-certain Dele Alli goal

Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world, and the way he does his job makes it looks as if it’s easy!

The big Dutchman moves around the pitch with such grace, you sometimes forget that he’s a towering 6’4″ – as the saying goes, he moves well for a big lad!

One tackle for his highlights reel come in the game away at Spurs, as he put a stop to a quickly advancing Dele Alli.

It was very much a death or glory tackle – in that, if he got it wrong then he could have got it very wrong, but of course van Dijk rarely gets it wrong.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):