“Not even close” – Lineker reacts to potential Robbo red card challenge

In the latter stages of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Spurs, Andy Robertson put in a challenge which has caused the internet – and Jose Mourinho – to see red.

Some fans of rival clubs on Twitter have been using a still of the tackle to suggest that VAR is bias towards the Reds, in an attempt to tarnish what we’ve achieved this season.

The still that the fans are using looks bad, but it doesn’t tell the full story – a sentiment backed by former Spurs striker Gary Lineker on Twitter.

The BBC MOTD host disagrees with another Twitter user on whether the challenge warranted a red card, based on the still image alone.

Yes, but stills never tell the proper story. Not even close to being a red card. https://t.co/Ea7RZVPznl — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2020

We’re with Gary on this one – watching the live footage back, you can see that Robbo actually tried and succeeded in getting the ball.

You get this a fair bit on social media though – it’s just like when an image of someone ‘offside’ would get shared around, but it’s taken from the wrong angle, or when a ‘handball’ has been committed, but it’s again just the angle the photo is taken at. Without watching the full video, you can’t really tell.