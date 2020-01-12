(Video) Alisson makes crucial clearance with header 50 yards from his own goal

Spurs looked like they had managed to beat Liverpool’s high line with a through ball on the counter-attack over the weekend, and Lucas Moura was in on goal.

That was before goalkeeper Alisson sensed the danger and charged out of his area to meet the ball, around 50 yards away from his goal line.

There is a little bit of madness to the magic that is the Brazilian stopper, and that is just a perfect example of it.

In truth, Virgil van Dijk looked like he had caught up to Moura and had knocked him off balance, but Alisson intervention meant there would be no risk of a goal or card being produced.

