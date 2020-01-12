(Video) Classy Robbo & Hendo throw their shirts into away end after Spurs triumph

Liverpool managed to defeat Spurs 1-0 in the Premier League over the weekend, thanks to a lovely goal by Bobby Firmino.

The Brazilian combined with Mohamed Salah and captain Jordan Henderson to break the deadlock shortly after the half an hour mark.

With a deft touch, Bobby created some space to his left and powered home a shot which gave Paulo Gazzaniga no chance.

At the end of the game, Henderson and Andrew Robertson made a point of going over to the away fans and applauding them for travelling.

The duo then gave their shirts to some Liverpool fans in the crowd, in a nice act of sportsmanship.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):