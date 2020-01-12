(Video) Every first goal scored each player during the Klopp era – ft. Firmino, Trent & Keita

Liverpool fan account Anfield Legend – who seems to constantly churn out decent compilation videos – have created a cool little flick in which you can see every Reds player’s first goal, in the Jurgen Klopp era.

We’re talking the likes of Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and, more recently, Curtis Jones – it sure is interesting to consider when players get their first goals, but I wonder if how they score it affects the player’s early development.

If so, Jones is going to be an absolute world class talent for his goal in the Merseyside Derby!

Take a watch of the video below (with footage via BT, Sky BBC, etc.):