(Video) Firmino’s highlights from Spurs shows a world class player on top of his game

Bobby Firmino was perhaps the stand out performer as Liverpool beat Spurs 1-0 away from home in the Premier League.

The Londoners set up like a typical Jose Mourinho side, but the Reds were able to break down the hosts in the first half.

We put in the grind and Spurs’ metal eventually gave way, with Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah and Firmino combining to score a lovely goal.

But the truth is that Bobby put in a great performance overall, and it’s gone under the radar. Yes – he was named man of the match by many, but that’s for the goal.

