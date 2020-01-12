(Video) Gary Neville labels Liverpool Premier League Champions-elect & lauds Firmino

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal as Liverpool picked up another three points on the road in the Premier League and extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points.

The Reds are up against Manchester United next week, and former player Gary Neville has been relatively humble given the circumstances.

The former full-back is one of the better pundits now in the game, and has proved it once again by being able to admit that LFC are incredible at the moment.

Neville also picks out Firmino as a star man, and reckons that any manager in the world would be lucky to have him,

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):