(Video) Hendo’s explicit rant after 1-0 win at Spurs shows LFC are anything but complacent

Liverpool could have been accused of being complacent on the ball against Spurs, given how much possession we were allowed to have.

Typical of Jose Mourinho, his side set up to sit back and try to hit the Reds on the counter – ultimately, this didn’t work and Liverpool kept a clean sheet.

And this is enough for fans. Riding out a 1-0 win away from home is never fun, but dropping two points all season, and being half-way through January is!

At the full-time whistle, captain Jordan Henderson can be seen fuming and saying it wasn’t “good enough”, referring to the performance.

